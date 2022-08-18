Skip to main content

Steelers Sign New RB, Waive Master Teague

The Pittsburgh Steelers bring in Max Borghi.

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have waived/injured running back Master Teague III and have signed Max Borghi to their 85-man roster. 

Teague was carted off the field earlier in the week with a left ankle injury. He was seen walking the sideline the rest of camp in a boot and using a crutch. 

Borghi signed with the Denver Broncos during training camp but was released as part of the first-round of roster cuts. The Washington State product went undrafted this spring after rushing for 2,158 yards and 32 touchdowns in four years for the Cougars. 

Borghi joins Najee Harris, Anthony McFarland, Benny Snell Jr., Mataeo Durant and Jaylen Warren in the Steelers backfield.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mason Rudolph Addresses Lions Rumors

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mike Tomlin Confirms Steelers QB Order for Next Preseason Game

Kenny Pickett to See Increased Workload in Steelers' Second Preseason Game

Steelers QB Update: Mason Rudolph Takes Back Seat to Kenny Pickett

Film Room: What Impressed About Steelers Rookies

Camp Takeaways: Pickens Takes on Fitzpatrick and Wins

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18359752_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Mason Rudolph Addresses Lions Trade Rumors

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18753786_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Mason Rudolph Not Happy With Reps in Steelers QB Battle

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18871363_168388034_lowres
News

NFL, NFLPA Agree on Deshaun Watson Settlement

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18866938_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Tomlin Confirms Steelers QB Plan Against Jaguars

By Noah Strackbein
June 9 (85)
AllSteelers+

Steelers QB Notebook: Changes Coming to Pickett, Oladokun Workload

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18504541_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Add Isaiahh Loudermilk to Injury Report

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18342167_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers to Start Giving QB Chris Oladokun More Reps

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18866955_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett to See Increased Workload in Steelers Second Preseason Game

By Stephen Thompson