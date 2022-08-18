Steelers Sign New RB, Waive Master Teague

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have waived/injured running back Master Teague III and have signed Max Borghi to their 85-man roster.

Teague was carted off the field earlier in the week with a left ankle injury. He was seen walking the sideline the rest of camp in a boot and using a crutch.

Borghi signed with the Denver Broncos during training camp but was released as part of the first-round of roster cuts. The Washington State product went undrafted this spring after rushing for 2,158 yards and 32 touchdowns in four years for the Cougars.

Borghi joins Najee Harris, Anthony McFarland, Benny Snell Jr., Mataeo Durant and Jaylen Warren in the Steelers backfield.

