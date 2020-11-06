SI.com
AllSteelers
Steelers' Buggs Removed From Injury Report, McDonald Questionable With Illness

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' injured defensive line received some help with their Week 9 injury report. The team will have defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs available when they travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys.

Buggs (ankle), was limited in practice on Wednesday and out Thursday but returned as a full participant in the Steelers' final practice day. He told reporters on Thursday that he feels prepared to step into the starting role.

Buggs gets the start due to Tyson Aulualu out with a knee injury. Alualu left in the first quarter of the Steelers' game against the Baltimore Ravens and did not return. Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that he wasn't optimistic Alualu would practice throughout the week.

"It's always 'next man up' preached here," defensive end Stephon Tuitt said about Buggs' first NFL start. "I think every player had the opportunity to say that when they get a chance to talk to you guys. Coach [Mike] Tomlin really emphasizes that. So, I have nothing but utmost confidence that these guys are going to get in and do their job."

The Steelers also leave cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) and tight end Vance McDonald (illness) as question marks for Sunday. Hilton is listed as doubtful after being limited in practice throughout the week. McDonald missed Friday's practice and is listed as questionable.

Guard Stefen Wisniewski (pectoral) is also doubtful for Week 9. Wisniewski was activated off Injured Reserve on Wednesday. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

