SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAllSteelers+
Search

Steelers Kept Rookies McFarland and Dotson Home With Illnesses

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the week very cautiously as they prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals with as minimal contact as possible. 

On Monday, the team placed tight end Vance McDonald on Reserve/COVID-19 after a positive test result. On Tuesday, they placed Ben Roethlisberger, Vince Williams, Jaylen Samuels and Jerald Hawkins on the list for "high risk" contact. 

Throughout the week, they only had players arrive at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for practice. Body care and weightlifting were done in shifts, and all meetings were handled virtually. 

They were even stricter with their injury report. Thursday, running back Anthony McFarland was out of practice with an illness. On Friday, guard Kevin Dotson was out for an illness. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that neither player was allowed to come into work on Friday.

"Being in the heightened circumstance that we are in terms of the intensive protocol, we are exercising all of the proper precautions and not allowing those guys to come to work even though it's an illness," Tomlin said.

Tomlin did not say if either player will be available for Week 10 against the Bengals. In the past, Tomlin has not allowed players to play if they did not practice at least one day during the week. Typically, that day needed to be Friday. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week Has Gone 'According to Plan' for Steelers' Roethlisberger and Williams

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin expects both his quarterback and inside linebacker available for Sunday.

Noah Strackbein

Why We Shouldn't Worry About the Steelers Running Game Troubles

James Conner has struggled the last two weeks, but the Pittsburgh Steelers shouldn't be worried about it.

Noah Strackbein

Describe the Steelers in One Word

The 8-0 Pittsburgh Steelers can be described in many words. But what if you had to pick one?

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Injury Report: Anthony McFarland Dealing With Illness

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Anthony McFarland was added to the injury report Thursday.

Noah Strackbein

Pittsburgh Steelers Team History: The Ultimate Breakdown

Discover the rich history of the Steelers and learn about their origins, their best players, Super Bowl appearances, and more. The Steelers are one of the best-known professional sports teams in the entire world.

Eric Dockett

Top 10 Pittsburgh Steelers Players of All Time

Find out who is the greatest Steeler, along with the top 10 best players in Steelers history. You’ll be surprised who made the cut!

Eric Dockett

3 Reasons the Steelers Beat the Bengals With or Without Big Ben

No matter who's at quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Here's why.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Expect Ben Roethlisberger to Start vs. Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said he expects to have Ben Roethlisberger Sunday.

Noah Strackbein

Mason Rudolph Remains Best Option for Steelers if Roethlisberger is Unavailable

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be left deciding between Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs.

Donnie Druin

Despite Perfect Record, Steelers Aren't Perfect

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain the NFL's last unbeaten team. But adjustments need to be made.

Connor Deitrich