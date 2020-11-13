Steelers Kept Rookies McFarland and Dotson Home With Illnesses

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the week very cautiously as they prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals with as minimal contact as possible.

On Monday, the team placed tight end Vance McDonald on Reserve/COVID-19 after a positive test result. On Tuesday, they placed Ben Roethlisberger, Vince Williams, Jaylen Samuels and Jerald Hawkins on the list for "high risk" contact.

Throughout the week, they only had players arrive at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for practice. Body care and weightlifting were done in shifts, and all meetings were handled virtually.

They were even stricter with their injury report. Thursday, running back Anthony McFarland was out of practice with an illness. On Friday, guard Kevin Dotson was out for an illness.

Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that neither player was allowed to come into work on Friday.

"Being in the heightened circumstance that we are in terms of the intensive protocol, we are exercising all of the proper precautions and not allowing those guys to come to work even though it's an illness," Tomlin said.

Tomlin did not say if either player will be available for Week 10 against the Bengals. In the past, Tomlin has not allowed players to play if they did not practice at least one day during the week. Typically, that day needed to be Friday.

