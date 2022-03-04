Steelers Meet With A LOT of Defensive Linemen, Edge Rushers at NFL Combine
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers dove heavy into the 2022 NFL Draft defensive line class during NFL Combine week. Including formal and informal meetings, the team has met with at least 18 linemen and edge rushers.
- Thomas Booker, Standford
- Joshua Paschal, Kentucky
- Logan Hall, Houston
- Zach Carter, Florida
- John Ridgeway, Arkansas
- Travis Jones, UCONN
- Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
- Jesse Luketa- Penn State
- Devonte Wyatt, Ohio State
- Jordan Davis, Georgia
- Amare Barno- Virginia Tech
- Tyreke Smith- Ohio State
- Zakoby McClain- Auburn
- Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
- David Ojabo, Michigan
- Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati
- Tre Williams- Arkansas
The Steelers head into the offseason with questions across the line. Nose tackle Tyson Alualu is expected to return for the final year of his contract, but is coming off an ankle fracture at 34-years-old. Stephon Tuitt has not confirmed a return after missing 2021.
Backup edge rushers Taco Charlton and Derrick Tuszka will need to re-new their contracts to return in 2022.
