Steelers Meet With A LOT of Defensive Linemen, Edge Rushers at NFL Combine

The Pittsburgh Steelers took a deep look at the defensive line and edge rushers at the 2022 NFL Combine.

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers dove heavy into the 2022 NFL Draft defensive line class during NFL Combine week. Including formal and informal meetings, the team has met with at least 18 linemen and edge rushers.

Thomas Booker, Standford

Joshua Paschal, Kentucky

Logan Hall, Houston

Zach Carter, Florida

Period Winfrey, Oklahoma

John Ridgeway, Arkansas

Travis Jones, UCONN

Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

Jesse Luketa- Penn State

Devonte Wyatt, Ohio State

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Amare Barno- Virginia Tech

Tyreke Smith- Ohio State

Zakoby McClain- Auburn

Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

David Ojabo, Michigan

Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

Tre Williams- Arkansas

The Steelers head into the offseason with questions across the line. Nose tackle Tyson Alualu is expected to return for the final year of his contract, but is coming off an ankle fracture at 34-years-old. Stephon Tuitt has not confirmed a return after missing 2021.

Backup edge rushers Taco Charlton and Derrick Tuszka will need to re-new their contracts to return in 2022.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Nik Bonitto Has the Attention of Steelers

T.J. Watt Hot Top at Day 4 of NFL Combine

Steelers Meet With a Dozen Offensive Linemen at NFL Combine

George Pickens Looking to Shock Many, Including Steelers

Steelers Meet With Six Wide Receivers at NFL Combine

Matt Corral Confident in Replacing Ben Roethlisberger for Steelers

Antonio Brown Set to Perform at Rolling Loud