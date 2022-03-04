Skip to main content
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Meet With A LOT of Defensive Linemen, Edge Rushers at NFL Combine

The Pittsburgh Steelers took a deep look at the defensive line and edge rushers at the 2022 NFL Combine.

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers dove heavy into the 2022 NFL Draft defensive line class during NFL Combine week. Including formal and informal meetings, the team has met with at least 18 linemen and edge rushers. 

  • Thomas Booker, Standford
  • Joshua Paschal, Kentucky
  • Logan Hall, Houston
  • Zach Carter, Florida
  • Period Winfrey,  Oklahoma
  • John Ridgeway, Arkansas
  • Travis Jones, UCONN
  • Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
  • Jesse Luketa- Penn State
  • Devonte Wyatt, Ohio State
  • Jordan Davis, Georgia
  • Amare Barno- Virginia Tech
  • Tyreke Smith- Ohio State
  • Zakoby McClain- Auburn
  • Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
  • David Ojabo, Michigan
  • Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati
  • Tre Williams- Arkansas

The Steelers head into the offseason with questions across the line. Nose tackle Tyson Alualu is expected to return for the final year of his contract, but is coming off an ankle fracture at 34-years-old. Stephon Tuitt has not confirmed a return after missing 2021. 

Backup edge rushers Taco Charlton and Derrick Tuszka will need to re-new their contracts to return in 2022. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Nik Bonitto Has the Attention of Steelers

Read More

T.J. Watt Hot Top at Day 4 of NFL Combine

Steelers Meet With a Dozen Offensive Linemen at NFL Combine

George Pickens Looking to Shock Many, Including Steelers

Steelers Meet With Six Wide Receivers at NFL Combine

Matt Corral Confident in Replacing Ben Roethlisberger for Steelers

Antonio Brown Set to Perform at Rolling Loud

Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17290206_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Meet With A LOT of Defensive Linemen, Edge Rushers at NFL Combine

By Noah Strackbein5 minutes ago
USATSI_16678541_168388034_lowres
News

Nik Bonitto Has the Attention of the Steelers

By Derrick Bell1 hour ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (3)
News

Steelers LB T.J. Watt a Hot Topic During Day 4 of NFL Combine

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_17819677_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

NFL Combine Takeaways: Hands and Steelers Interviews

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin5 hours ago
USATSI_15096740_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Tulsa OL Tyler Smith Shares High Praise for Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

By Derrick Bell23 hours ago
USATSI_17029126_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Meet With a Dozen Offensive Linemen at NFL Combine

By Noah StrackbeinMar 3, 2022
USATSI_16692523_168388034_lowres
News

Cole Turner's Skill Set Has Steelers Attention

By Derrick BellMar 3, 2022
USATSI_16796998_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Skyy Moore's Relationship With Mike Tomlin Could Push Steelers for WR

By Derrick BellMar 3, 2022