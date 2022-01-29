Skip to main content
Player(s)
Stephon Tuitt
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers to Meet With Stephon Tuitt About Future

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end missed all of 2021.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to meet defensive end Stephon Tuitt about his future with the team, team president Art Rooney II confirmed.

Rooney spoke with local media for his annual post-season press conference, saying the future remains unclear with Tuitt. 

"Wish I had an answer for you there," Rooney said. "We're going to discuss that with Stephon over the next few weeks, and hopefully have a more definitive answer for you soon."

Tuitt did not play in 2021 due to a knee injury, but also suffered the tragic loss of his brother prior to training camp. Since then, he's remained away from the team, with former defensive coordinator Keith Butler saying recently he's not sure where Tuitt is mentally at this time. 

Tuitt's Pittsburgh-area home is also under contract to be sold. Usually, this means little for an NFL player, but for this circumstance, it could be another sign his time with the Steelers has ended. 

The 28-year-old takes on a $13.975 million cap hit in 2022. If he's released, he'll save the Steelers roughly $3 million. 

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Major Changes Coming to Steelers

Najee Harris Lists Three Big Names as Steelers Next QB

Steelers Announce GM Kevin Colbert is Stepping Down

Steelers Teammates Send Messages to Ben Roethlisberger

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Mason Rudolph

USATSI_11182534_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers to Meet With Stephon Tuitt About Future

just now
Screen Shot 2021-07-28 at 8.17.52 AM
Podcasts

Major Changes Coming to the Steelers

42 minutes ago
USATSI_15365600_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris Lists Three Big Names for Steelers Next QB

18 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-07-28 at 8.17.52 AM
News

Steelers Announce GM Kevin Colbert is Stepping Down

18 hours ago
USATSI_17518177_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

After Ben Roethlisberger's Retirement, What's Next for Steelers?

Jan 28, 2022
USATSI_11871418_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Our One Constant in Steelers Football Is Gone, And Now We Start Over

Jan 28, 2022
USATSI_9805505_168388034_lowres
News

Antonio Brown Congratulates Ben Roethlisberger on Retirement

Jan 27, 2022
USATSI_12035586_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign LB John Simon to Reserve/Future Deal

Jan 27, 2022