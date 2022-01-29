Steelers to Meet With Stephon Tuitt About Future

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to meet defensive end Stephon Tuitt about his future with the team, team president Art Rooney II confirmed.

Rooney spoke with local media for his annual post-season press conference, saying the future remains unclear with Tuitt.

"Wish I had an answer for you there," Rooney said. "We're going to discuss that with Stephon over the next few weeks, and hopefully have a more definitive answer for you soon."

Tuitt did not play in 2021 due to a knee injury, but also suffered the tragic loss of his brother prior to training camp. Since then, he's remained away from the team, with former defensive coordinator Keith Butler saying recently he's not sure where Tuitt is mentally at this time.

Tuitt's Pittsburgh-area home is also under contract to be sold. Usually, this means little for an NFL player, but for this circumstance, it could be another sign his time with the Steelers has ended.

The 28-year-old takes on a $13.975 million cap hit in 2022. If he's released, he'll save the Steelers roughly $3 million.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Major Changes Coming to Steelers

Najee Harris Lists Three Big Names as Steelers Next QB

Steelers Announce GM Kevin Colbert is Stepping Down

Steelers Teammates Send Messages to Ben Roethlisberger

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Mason Rudolph