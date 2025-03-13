Steelers Meeting With Former 49ers Pro Bowl FB
The Pittsburgh Steelers may not be done making big moves in free agency.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team is set to meet with fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who was released by the San Francisco 49ers earlier in the week.
Over his eight seasons with the 49ers, he made eight-consecutive Pro Bowls while also earning first- and second-team All-Pro nods in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Juszczyk was a captain for the first time this past season and finished his time in San Francisco with 184 catches for 1,895 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 212 yards and five scores on the ground across 60 attempts.
The 33-year-old was an integral part of the 49ers' success in the run game as a blocker within their zone scheme under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
He began his career with the Baltimore Ravens as a fourth-round pick out of Harvard. Over Juszczyk's four campaigns with the team, he played in all 64 contests and racked up 769 yards through the air on 97 catches.
Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has utilized a fullback in the past, and while Connor Heyward filled that role to a certain extent in '24, Juszczyk would bring a whole nother dynamic if he were to join the Steelers.
