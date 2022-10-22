Skip to main content

Steelers vs. Dolphins the Hottest Ticket of Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Miami to face the Dolphins, and everyone wants to be there.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers found a win in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, moving to 2-4 on the season. With light showing for the first time since Week 1, it's time to get behind this team moving forward. 

Fans are and have been the heart and soul of the Steelers. It's no secret, and with a winning streak in front of them, now is the time to get your Pittsbugh tickets. 

Here's the thing - the Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins game has a crazy get-in price. It starts high and becomes the highest ticket price on the market. 

SI Tickets is your best spot to find Steelers resell tickets. Right now, they start at $235, down 12.21% since Week 6. The maximum get-in price currently sits at $29,388, with the average price around $602. Both are the highest ticket prices of the week.

With the win over the Bucs, the Steelers Super Bowl odds increased. And therefore, so did their reservation price for the big game. Don't worry, though, it's still reasonable - currently sitting at $42. 

So, if you're a believer that things are headed in the right direction this season, now is the time to grab your reservation. 

SI Tickets is the only ticket marketplace that offers Postseason Reservations, where fans can reserve tickets to individual playoff games for every team in the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL - as well as 5 College Conference Championships, New Year’s Day Six Bowls, College Football Playoffs and Final Four.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Ahkello Witherspoon Hoping to Play Against Dolphins

Steelers Open Damontae Kazee's Return Window

Diontae Johnson Addresses Locker Room Fight With Mitch Trubisky

Should Steelers Trade Chase Claypool?

Chase Claypool a Trade Target for NFC Team

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19248135_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Head to Miami With Three Injuries

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19247061_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Looking for McCaffrey-Type Deal for Chase Claypool

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19245634_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers WR George Pickens Added Another Unbelievable Catch to His Resume

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19228942_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Will Start Against Dolphins

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19248113_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers' Kenny Pickett, Pat Freiermuth, Levi Wallace Cleared to Play vs. Dolphins

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18360393_168388034_lowres
News

Growing Belief Steelers Won't Activate Calvin Austin From IR

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19029941_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Steelers Roster Nearing Full Health Heading Toward Dolphins Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18868082_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Open Damontae Kazee's Return Window

By Noah Strackbein