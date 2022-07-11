The Pittsburgh Steelers have their new stadium name.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving on from Heinz Field after over 20 years of giant ketchup bottles. After failing to reach a long-term deal, the team is changing names for their North Shore stadium, and have already found a new suitor.

According to 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi, the Steelers have agreed to a deal with Michigan-based brokerage firm, Acrisure, for their new name. The field will now be called Acrisure Stadium.

Heinz Field has been around since 2001 but signed their last one-year deal in 2020. Changes could be made immediately, including the departure of the giant ketchup bottles on the scoreboard.

Here's the link to the Steelers new stadium sponsor.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Diving Into Steelers Defensive Front

No More Heinz Field: Steelers to Change Stadium Name

Kenny Pickett Redshirt Year, More QB Stories

3 Headlines Steelers Still Have Yet to Make

Diontae Johnson Part of 'Firework' Trade Speculation

Barstool Sports Clowns Chase Claypool

Former Steelers LB Calls Out Kenny Pickett