Report: Steelers Choose Michigan Brokerage Firm for New Stadium Name

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their new stadium name.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving on from Heinz Field after over 20 years of giant ketchup bottles. After failing to reach a long-term deal, the team is changing names for their North Shore stadium, and have already found a new suitor. 

According to 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi, the Steelers have agreed to a deal with Michigan-based brokerage firm, Acrisure, for their new name. The field will now be called Acrisure Stadium. 

Heinz Field has been around since 2001 but signed their last one-year deal in 2020. Changes could be made immediately, including the departure of the giant ketchup bottles on the scoreboard. 

Here's the link to the Steelers new stadium sponsor. 

