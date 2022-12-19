Steelers Might Actually Make the Playoffs

It's certainly not impossible, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have pulled off crazier.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a slim chance of making the postseason this year. But it's not impossible, and because of that, there's reason to believe they can actually pull this off.

The Steelers came into Week 15 with a 0.2% of making the postseason. Today, they sit at 0.4%, which doesn't seem good, but if they continue to win, that continues to go up. And with some help from teams like the New England Patriots and New York Jets, the stars are aligning for them to earn their way into the playoffs.

This has happened before. We can all think of a time when we sat on the couch believing the Steelers weren't going to pull off the impossible, but feeling it deep down that somehow they would. And then, they do it.

With each win, that impossible task seems more and more achievable. If they win their final three games, that percentage reaches all the way to 5%, and with matchups against two AFC North opponents and the Las Vegas Raiders, they're helping themselves carve out a chance.

And if they don't, you have to ask the question, what's the least painful way to end your playoff hopes?

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Keep Season Alive Behind Mitch Trubisky

Steelers Who Could, And Should Make the Pro Bowl



Mike Tomlin Linked to Panthers in Offseason Trade



Antonio Brown Adds Wild Twist to Police Chase

