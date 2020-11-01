Steelers' Mike Hilton Inactive vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers will miss cornerback Mike Hilton for a second-consecutive week. The nickel corner is inactive for Week 8's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens due to a shoulder injury.

Hilton didn't play in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans due to the same injury. He left Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns after injuring his shoulder in the fourth quarter and was unable to return to the game or practice throughout the week.

Hilton was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday and was labeled as questionable in the team's injury report. They decided to keep him sidelined for a second week.

Cam Sutton replaced Hilton in Week 7 and will do the same this weekend. The fourth-year defensive back played corner, safety and inside linebacker against the Titans. He combined for four tackles and two pass deflections.

The Steelers will have fullback Derek Watt available for the game. Watt missed Week 7 after aggravating a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 3. He was practiced throughout the week and will be active after his initial questionable tag.

Steelers inactives:

QB Josh Dobbs

CB Mike Hilton

S Jordan Dangerfield

ILB Ulysees Gilbert

DL Carlos Davis

OL Derwin Gray

TE Zach Gentry

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.