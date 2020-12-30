GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Steelers' Mike Hilton Named Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Hilton is the fourth member of the Pittsburgh Steelers to be named player of the week.
PITTSBURGH -- For the second time this season, a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers has been named Defensive Player of the Week during the 2020 season. 

The Week 16 honor was awarded to cornerback Mike Hilton, who tallied four tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery during the Steelers' 28-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts. 

Hilton joins defensive end Stephon Tuitt and the Steelers' two recipients of Defensive Player of the Week. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger won offensive honors in Week 10 and wide receiver Chase Claypool was named player of the week in Week 5. 

Linebacker T.J. Watt has also been named Defensive Player of the Month twice this season. 

Hilton has been a force for the Steelers defense this season. In 11 games, he's added 50 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries to the defense. He also has seven pass deflections and five quarterback hits. 

Hilton's contribution in the Steelers' Week 16 win over the Colts earned Pittsburgh their first AFC North title since 2017. The Steelers will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 with an opportunity to move into the second seed in the AFC before the playoffs. 

They'll need a win and a Buffalo Bills' loss to do so.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

