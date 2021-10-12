Mike Tomlin Addresses Jon Gruden Controversy

Tomlin and Gruden spent four years together in Tampa Bay, winning Super Bowl XXXVIII.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spent a short period of time commenting on the resignation of Jon Gruden as Las Vegas Raiders head coach following the leak of controversial emails.

"I'm saddened for the Raiders organization," Tomlin said. "I'm saddened for those who were offended by it. I'm saddened for Coach Gruden. It's a sad commentary, and that's really the only opinion that I care to share."



The NFL informed Gruden that emails emerged of him using racial, misogynistic, and anti-gay language. After more information was leaked from the Wall Street Journal and New York Times, detailing the slurs within the emails, Gruden announced his resignation, stating his apology.

"I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders," Gruden released in a statement. "I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."

Tomlin and Gruden spent 2001-2004 together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where they won Super Bowl XXXVIII.

