Mike Tomlin Confirms Ben Roethlisberger Will Play vs. Bears

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is dealing with a right shoulder injury.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will play on Monday night against the Chicago Bears, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

Roethlisberger remained on the Steelers injury report with a new issue in his right shoulder. Tomlin said he and Roethlisberger "have been doing this a long time," and have communicated well about the quarterback's status for game day.

The shoulder ailment is Roethlisberger's third injury this season. As of Friday's practice, he has issues with his hip, pectoral and now right shoulder.

Tomlin also said safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will play after taking Saturday's practice off.

