    • December 6, 2021
    Why Mike Tomlin Gave Ben Roethlisberger the Game Ball After Ravens Win

    There's something young Pittsburgh Steelers should watch about Ben Roethlisberger.
    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wanted to show the young players on the team what it means to win against rivals like the Baltimore Ravens, which is why he gave the game ball to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in Week 13. 

    Tomlin said he's had plenty of experience with Roethlisberger over the years, and throughout those experiences, the quarterback has always stepped up. A lesson he hopes resonates with younger players. 

    "I've been in a lot circumstances like that with him, and he usually does what he did last night," Tomlin said on giving Roethlisberger the game ball. "Not only that, but he relishes those opportunities. You want to educate young players too. I'm sure Ben's got a lot of game balls at the house, but it's also a point to be made to the young player what's desired and expected."

    Roethlisberger said after the game that he told players like Diontae Johnson and Najee Harris to cherish games against the Ravens, which Tomlin believes is an example the next generation of Steelers pay attention to. 

    "Young players get an opportunity to learn a lot from guys like Ben and Cam [Heyward]," Tomlin said. "Not only in terms of how they conduct themselves and the things that they say, but how they perform and how they perform in those thick moments. You get to be Ben, you get to be Cam for a reason. Because of your ability and because of your consistency to rise up in those moments and deliver."

    Roethlisberger finished the game with 236 passing yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner and two-point conversion in the final minute.

