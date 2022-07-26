Mike Tomlin Shares Favorite Ben Roethlisberger Training Camp Story

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to Saint Vincent College for the first time in three years, only this time without future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.

While replacing Roethlisberger on the field is a challenge higher than most, his presence in the dorms is always being missed.

During his opening day press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin told the story of what he misses most about Big Ben here at Latrobe.

"I enjoyed going by Ben's room," Tomlin laughed. "Ben was one of those guys that brought the comforts of home to Latrobe. He spared no expense of amenity."

Cam Heyward took over Roethlisberger's room this summer, and Tomlin said it's not really the same. In short, "Cam is somewhat of a caveman."

