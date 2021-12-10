Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Mike Tomlin on Benching Chase Claypool

    Only time will tell if the Pittsburgh Steelers receiver got the message.
    Author:

    Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed he benched wide receiver Chase Claypool after a personal foul penalty in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. 

    The penalty was followed by a missed blocking assignment and a fumble, which was overturned after video review. Still, Tomlin pulled his second-year receiver. 

    "I can't make a penalty like that, it hurts the team," Claypool said after the game. "Thanks [Diontae Johnson] for getting us out of that long situation."

    Claypool returned to lead the Steelers with eight receptions for 93 yards but was criticized by fans and commentators during the team's last-minute drive for celebrating a first down that took roughly 10 seconds off the clock. 

    "I definitely do have to be better," Claypool said. "I knew the situation."

    For Tomlin, he's still unsure how the situation turns out with Claypool. When asked if his young wideout received the message after being benched, he said, "We'll see." 

    Only time will tell if the head coach's message got through. 

