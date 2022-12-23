PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been pleased with the results Kenny Pickett have given the team since stepping into the starting lineup this season. But as the rookie continues to progress, Tomlin is raising the bar while keeping expectations the same.

Tomlin appeared on Good Morning Football to address Pickett's growth this season, and started by being rather blunt about what the quarterback still needs to grow on.

"You know, to be bluntly honest, he needs to work on all aspects of his game," Tomlin said. "You know, he's a talented guy, but he is a young guy and just the growth that's in front of him is exciting. I say that all the while there's an expectation that he is a good enough for us to win right now. And so I just repeatedly make that point because I just want everyone to know we're not grading and grading on a curve. Our job is to win."

The Steelers are 4-5 under Pickett this season but have won two of three when Pickett has played a full game since the bye week. The rookie has also not thrown an interception sine the break.

Tomlin sees that as extreme growth, and credits Pickett's work ethic for the progression. He also sees a high ceiling for the rookie quarterback and the team because of it.

Pickett has solidified himself as the quarterback of the future in Pittsburgh. And after seeing him adjust to the NFL level, the Steelers' head coach sees that solidification as well.

"What he has done is he has gotten better with each and every outing. And that's also something that we expect because he works so hard," Tomlin said. "His focus and preparation in what you look for and so it's reasonable when you have a talented young guy who's highly competitive, who works extremely hard, to get better. And so it's been a fun process to be a part of and to watch and I just anticipate it continuing and all the while, he and we better pursue victory."

