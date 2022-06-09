Mike Tomlin Addresses Cam Heyward's Absence From Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers were without their defensive captain the last two days of mini camp.

PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers closed mandatory mini camp this week, there was a notable absence along the interior of the defensive line.

Cam Heyward, a stalwart defensive tackle, missed the last two days of practice for an undisclosed reason. Heyward was present for all two weeks of voluntary OTAs and the first day of mandatory mini camp, before missing Wednesday and Thursday's practices.

When asked if Heyward's absence was excused, Tomlin didn't use many words to confirm that it was.

"It is [an excused absence]," Tomlin said on Thursday.

On the interior of the defensive line, Isaiah Loudermilk and rookie DeMarvin Leal filled in at Heyward's usual starting spot.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Explain Plan for Quarterback Competition

Kenny Pickett Says Being Mentored Is His Job, Not Mitch Trubisky's

Mini Camp Takeaways: Goofy Helmets and Missing Stars

Steelers Defensive Coaches Address Minkah Fitzpatrick Participation

Steelers to Extend Chris Boswell Soon

Brian Flores Details Input He'll Have on Steelers Defense

Brian Flores on Helping Devin Bush Bounce Back

George Pickens, Mitchell Trubisky Forming Splash Play Connection

Steelers QBs Making Headlines