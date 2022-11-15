PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin sent his condolences through social media to the families of three University of Virginia football players who were killed this week.

Tomlin, who was raised in Hampton, Virginia, sent his prayers to the families of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, three UVA players who were tragically shot and killed by another student this week.

The players were three of five students who were shot on a bus during a class trip to Washington D.C.

Tomlin joined Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi in offering condolences to the families and the football team.

"I'm shocked," Narduzzi said. "I don't even care to talk about that game. ... Our hearts and our prayers go out to [Charlottesville], University of Virgina, Coach Tony Elliot and his football team."

Pitt athletics also released a statement this week.

