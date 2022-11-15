Skip to main content

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Sends Condolences to Families of Virginia Shooting Victims

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach sent prayers to the three football players' families.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin sent his condolences through social media to the families of three University of Virginia football players who were killed this week. 

Tomlin, who was raised in Hampton, Virginia, sent his prayers to the families of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, three UVA players who were tragically shot and killed by another student this week. 

The players were three of five students who were shot on a bus during a class trip to Washington D.C. 

Tomlin joined Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi in offering condolences to the families and the football team.

"I'm shocked," Narduzzi said. "I don't even care to talk about that game. ... Our hearts and our prayers go out to [Charlottesville], University of Virgina, Coach Tony Elliot and his football team."

Pitt athletics also released a statement this week. 

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Optimistic Minkah Fitzpatrick Will Return Against Bengals

Film Room: Takeaways From Steelers Impressive Offensive Showing

Steelers Offense 'Cleared the Air' During Bye Week Meetings

Flavell's Five Thoughts: Kenny Pickett Mixed Bag with Flashes

T.J. Watt's Return Fueled By Intense Steelers Crowd

Kenny Pickett Not Worried About Ankle Injury Holding Him Back

Mike Tomlin Owns Wins Over All 31 NFL Teams

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19428645_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sticking With Matthew Wright at Kicker

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19248105_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Open Week 11 With Four Injuries

By Noah Strackbein
6E85257C-0840-466A-96A4-4FD377FC4469
News

Steelers Optimistic Minkah Fitzpatrick Will Return Against Bengals

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19430176_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

The Team Meeting That Sparked Steelers Turnaround

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19430267_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Film Room: Takeaways From a Positive Offensive Performance

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_19430273_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Using Six Weapons to Kickstart Run Game

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19430182_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Offense 'Cleared the Air' During Bye Week Meetings

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19428208_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Five Thoughts: Kenny Pickett a Mixed Bag With Flashes

By Cody Flavell