Mike Tomlin Congratulates T.J. Watt on Defensive Player of the Year Award

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach took a moment to congratulate his star.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took a moment Thursday night to congratulate linebacker T.J. Watt on winning the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. 

Watt tied the NFL's single-season sack record, recording 22.5 as he led the league for a second-straight season. He became the eighth Steelers player to win Defensive Player of the Year. Safety Troy Polamalu won it last in 2010 and linebacker James Harrison won it in 2008.

The Steelers star took a moment to thank everyone in the organization after winning the award, and talking about his motivation moving forward. 

"I grew up coming to this award show, I think I've been here five or six times, I never came home with hardware," Watt said. "But every time I left more motivated than the time I got here. And I promise this only motivates me more."

