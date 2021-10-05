Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Defends Not Benching Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH -- Even if Pittsburgh Steelers fans - or at least some of them - are preaching for the team to bench quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, head coach Mike Tomlin isn't moving on from his future Hall of Fame quarterback just yet.

"I think Ben and I have been at our jobs long enough that we know and understand what comes with it," Tomlin said. "We love Pittsburgh, Pa. We love Steeler Nation and appreciate the passion that they have and we understand the responsibilities that come with our roles. Him being a quarterback, me being a head coach, often times we get too much credit when things are going well, and we're always ready to absorb the negativity of our positions when things aren't going well. That's just life for us."

Is Roethlisberger the best quarterback for the Steelers right now?

"Absolutely," Tomlin said. "What he does and what he done makes me really comfortable in saying that."

For more Steelers coverage, subscribe to All Steelers Talk on YouTube

Tomlin doesn't see much of an issue in Roethlisberger's play. As a whole, the team has struggled, the head coach pointed out. And yes, he does agree there are things the quarterback can adjust moving forward, but nothing that's detrimental to the team's long-term success this season.

"Everything expect mobility," Tomlin joked to what Roethlisberger can fix. "I don't have an answer for that. Ben used to be able to run really good when he was young. Those days are behind him. Other than that, I don't see much that's not a discuss in terms of technical alterations or quality of play that can be improved."

The Steelers backup options at quarterback are Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Ben Roethlisberger Now Dealing With Another Injury

Steve Young Blasts Steelers for Sticking With Ben Roethlisberger

What Goes Into Benching Ben Roethlisberger

Aaron Rodgers Addresses Moment With Mike Tomlin

Vince Williams Takes Jab at JuJu Smith-Schuster