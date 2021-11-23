Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    Mike Tomlin Discusses Devin Bush's Play

    The Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker has received plenty of criticism this season.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin described the play of inside linebacker Devin Bush as "spotty," during his Week 12 press conference. 

    "It hasn’t been at the level of consistency that we would like or that he would like," Tomlin said. "But he has had some challenges from a health standpoint and working back from the injuries he’s had."

    Tomlin said Bush returning to the field is as significant as any factor after having ACL surgery last season. The 2019 10th-overall pick has remained a topic of conversation because of the inconsistencies since the injury. However, Tomlin feels he's ahead of schedule compared to others in his position.

    "You look at some of the similar injuries around the league, and they are participating much less," Tomlin said. "Unfortunately, I saw Bud Dupree, for instance, get put on IR last week. Saquon Barkley is in a similar situation. Zach Banner on our team is still working his way back. We want more from him, he wants more from himself, but we are appreciative that he put himself in a position to be available.”

