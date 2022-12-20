The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach said he wasn't pleased with last week's issues.

PITTSBURGH -- Head coach Mike Tomlin isn't letting unsportsmanlike issues cause problems for concern within the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room. However, he's also not airing dirty laundry to the masses.

Tomlin took the podium to address the media for the Steelers Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. During which, he was asked about the team's concern for disciplinary issues from players during games, referring to Marcus Allen's unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Carolina Panthers.

"You know, if you're talking about a couple of plays that transpired last Sunday, not good," Tomlin said about his feel for the team's discipline. "But largely, I do feel good about the overall discipline of us, certainly."

This comes after Allen's penalty and a flag on Diontae Johnson for taunting.

Tomlin said he wouldn't bring to light what he has said to players or if they have approached him about their mistakes, but did imply it has been handled by him directly.

These penalties have cost the Steelers points at numerous times throughout the season, with three more added to that total from Allen in Week 15. Moving forward, we'll see how the coach's message was taken within the locker room.

