PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback change during halftime of their Week 5 loss to the New York Jets. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said the switch was to look for a "spark" on offense, but new reports say otherwise.

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the decision to replace Trubisky with Kenny Pickett came after a locker room altercation with Diontae Johnson.

Tomlin was asked about the situation during Week 7 press conference and said he would not confirm or deny the situation. That being said, he did say if it did happen, that's a good thing.

"The things that happen among competitors from time to time is normal business. Everyone wants to win," Tomlin said. "If it transpired, good. That probably means there are a couple of guys that want to win. If it didn't transpire, it probably means that it should have because we are aggressively pursuing victory. Sometimes that's emotional."

Pickett is expected to remain the starter in Pittsburgh if he's cleared from concussion protocol this week. Meanwhile, Trubisky seems to have settled into his backup role with no issues.

