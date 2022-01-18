Mike Tomlin Hints at DC Keith Butler's Retirement

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be in search of at least one coordinator this offseason.

PITTSBURGH -- Head coach Mike Tomlin and defensive coordinator Keith Butler have not had any post-season discussions regarding the future yet, but from prior knowledge it appears the Pittsburgh Steelers will be in search of a new DC this offseason.

Tomlin told media during his end of season press conference that Butler has told him he anticipates 2021 would be his final season with the team.

Butler, 65, has been with the Steelers since 2003, operating as their linebackers coach until 2014 before taking over as defensive coordinator in 2015.

Tomlin will continue to conduct exit interviews, which will be when he and Butler discuss the anticipated retirement. For now, the head coach is meeting with younger players and personnel before moving onto bigger names and leadership such as Butler.

Pittsburgh will open their defensive coordinator search once Butler's retirement is finalized, but the top candidate is likely defensive assistant Teryl Austin.

