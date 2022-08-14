Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Confirms Injuries to Calvin Austin, Anthony Miller

PITTSBURGH -- When toe met leather at Acrisure Stadium for the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks, two key receivers were on the bench in street clothes. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Anthony Miller and Calvin Austin had both suffered injuries during practice.

"Calvin Austin had a foot injury that didn't allow him to play," Tomlin said. "We'll evaluate him and hopefully get him back sooner rather than later. I don't have a lot of details in that regard right now."

Austin was spotted on the sidelines wearing a boot on his left foot during the game.

Tomlin added later in his post-game press conference that Miller sustained an injury to his shoulder. He also addressed the status of safety Karl Joseph, who hurt his ankle in the first half and was walking around the Steelers' locker room with crutches and a boot after the game.

Tomlin added that all other injuries suffered during the game were "not of any significance".

