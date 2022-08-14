Skip to main content

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Confirms Injuries to Calvin Austin, Anthony Miller

Pittsburgh Steelers had two players sit out for their first preseason game.

PITTSBURGH -- When toe met leather at Acrisure Stadium for the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks, two key receivers were on the bench in street clothes. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Anthony Miller and Calvin Austin had both suffered injuries during practice. 

"Calvin Austin had a foot injury that didn't allow him to play," Tomlin said. "We'll evaluate him and hopefully get him back sooner rather than later. I don't have a lot of details in that regard right now."

Austin was spotted on the sidelines wearing a boot on his left foot during the game. 

Tomlin added later in his post-game press conference that Miller sustained an injury to his shoulder. He also addressed the status of safety Karl Joseph, who hurt his ankle in the first half and was walking around the Steelers' locker room with crutches and a boot after the game. 

Tomlin added that all other injuries suffered during the game were "not of any significance". 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett Caps Steelers Debut With Last-Second, Game-Winning Touchdown

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Rookie Calvin Austin Dealing With Unknown Foot Injury

Steelers CB Ahkello Witherspoon Suffers Injury vs. Seahawks

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Seahawks Game

Steelers Players Who Will Not Play vs. Seahawks

Mason Rudolph Becomes Trade Option for Jets

QB Notebook: Kenny Pickett Will Play Most vs. Seahawks

Anthony McFarland Has Huge Opportunity Ahead of Him in Opener

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18866955_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett Caps Steelers Debut With Last-Second, Game-Winning Touchdown

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_18360393_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Rookie Calvin Austin Dealing With Unknown Foot Injury

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_17471348
News

Steelers CB Ahkello Witherspoon Suffers Injury vs. Seahawks

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
USATSI_18865444_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Safety Karl Joseph Leaves Seahawks Game With Injury

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
USATSI_18359741_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Inactives vs. Seahawks: Preseason Opener

By Noah Strackbein4 hours ago
USATSI_18540602_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Seahawks Game

By Noah Strackbein9 hours ago
USATSI_18754320_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers vs. Seahawks: What to Watch for in Preseason Opener

By Derrick Bell11 hours ago
USATSI_17477855_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Players Who Will Not Play vs. Seahawks

By Noah Strackbein15 hours ago