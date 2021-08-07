Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Addresses Reports of James Washington's Trade Request
PITTSBURGH -- According to Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, wide receiver James Washington has not spoken with he or others about being traded.
"He has not," Tomlin responded when asked if Washington has spoken to him about his role.
"Those unnamed sources, we do not react to or respond to," Tomlin continued. "James has been great here, working and having a good camp."
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Washington requested a trade from the Steelers due to his lack of usage in 2020 and through training camp. The former second-round pick caught 30 passes for 392 yards and five touchdowns in 2020 after securing 44 catches for 735 yards and three touchdowns the year before.
Washington was at practice on Saturday following the Steelers win in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. He had a leaping catch in the corner of the endzone over Justin Layne that received great reactions from his teammates.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.
You May Also Like:
Troy Polamalu Will Attend Hall of Fame Enshrinement
James Washington Requests Trade
Dez Bryant Says Team Should Trade for James Washington
10 Steelers Who Improved Roster Stock in Win vs. Cowboys
First Winner of QB Competition, 8 Other Notes
RB Kalen Ballage Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Steelers Defeat Cowboys in Hall of Fame Game
5 Things to Watch in Steelers Preseason Kickoff
Former Ravens DT in Need of a Kidney