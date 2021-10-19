    • October 19, 2021
    Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Spoke With League Office About Late-Game Officiating

    The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach still isn't pleased with the refs' decision late in Week 6.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin tried but failed to hold back when discussing the late-game review by the refs in the Steelers' Week 6 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. 

    Tomlin called the decision to review a catch with three seconds left in the fourth quarter as the Seahawks rushed to spike the ball an "embarrassment." 

    The decision by the refs allowed the Seahawks to kick a last-second field goal and send the game into overtime. The Steelers head coach was not pleased about the call. 

    Tomlin said he's spoken with the NFL league office regarding the call.

    "The game was stopped by the replay guy to find confirmation of a component of the play on the field and I didn't agree with that in the most significant moment and I expressed that," Tomlin said. "I had some conversations with New York regarding it. I got an explanation. I wouldn't necessarily say I got clarity."

    Moving forward, Tomlin said the matter is behind him and the Steelers. Pittsburgh heads into the bye week 3-3 with a trip to the Cleveland Browns in Week 8.

    "It's in our rearview," Tomlin said. "It doesn't benefit me or us in any way to rehash it."  

