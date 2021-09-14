Mike Tomlin on Lessons Learned From Jon Gruden

The two head coaches spent four years together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is no stranger to Las Vegas Raiders' head man Jon Gruden.

During Tomlin's time as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2001-2004, Gruden was the head coach. The two went on to win Super Bowl XXXVIII together, the first championship in team history.

Tomlin praised Gruden during his Week 2 press conference, telling the lessons he learned from Gruden and others on the Raiders' coaching staff.

The Steelers will host the Raiders Sunday at Heinz Field. Both teams are 1-0 heading into Week 2.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers Healthy for Week 2, Minus Veteran Participation

Steelers WRs Shine Without Stat Lines in Week 1

NFL Films to Feature James Harrison in 'A Football Life'

Steelers' Three-Headed Edge Rush Took No Time to Introduce Itself

Five Thoughts: Steelers Win Behind Offense-Defense Tag Team

10 Observations: Steelers Defense Might Be NFL's Best

Steelers Defeat Bills in Week 1

Robert Spillane Injured in Pregame

How to Watch/Listen: Steelers vs. Bills

5 Things to Watch: Steelers vs. Bills