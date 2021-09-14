Mike Tomlin on Lessons Learned From Jon Gruden
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is no stranger to Las Vegas Raiders' head man Jon Gruden.
During Tomlin's time as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2001-2004, Gruden was the head coach. The two went on to win Super Bowl XXXVIII together, the first championship in team history.
Tomlin praised Gruden during his Week 2 press conference, telling the lessons he learned from Gruden and others on the Raiders' coaching staff.
The Steelers will host the Raiders Sunday at Heinz Field. Both teams are 1-0 heading into Week 2.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.
