September 14, 2021
Mike Tomlin on Lessons Learned From Jon Gruden

The two head coaches spent four years together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is no stranger to Las Vegas Raiders' head man Jon Gruden. 

During Tomlin's time as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2001-2004, Gruden was the head coach. The two went on to win Super Bowl XXXVIII together, the first championship in team history. 

Tomlin praised Gruden during his Week 2 press conference, telling the lessons he learned from Gruden and others on the Raiders' coaching staff.

The Steelers will host the Raiders Sunday at Heinz Field. Both teams are 1-0 heading into Week 2. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

