Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Has High Odds to Be Fired This Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach is believed to be gone this season.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hasn't had a losing season in 15 years, but oddsmakers say he could find himself looking for a new job this year.

According to BetOnline, Tomlin has the 12th-highest odds to be fired or resign in 2022. He and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh are tied with 16/1 odds.

Now, there's a slim chance Tomlin ever leaves the Steelers without walking away on his own power. The Steelers' coach continues to earn the hearts of players and is now working to build a new chapter of Pittsburgh football after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.

Still, it's worth noting that oddsmakers see something in the coaching mill when it comes to Tomlin. Maybe the addition of Brian Flores has something to do with it.

