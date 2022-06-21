Skip to main content

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Has High Odds to Be Fired This Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach is believed to be gone this season.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hasn't had a losing season in 15 years, but oddsmakers say he could find himself looking for a new job this year. 

According to BetOnline, Tomlin has the 12th-highest odds to be fired or resign in 2022. He and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh are tied with 16/1 odds. 

Now, there's a slim chance Tomlin ever leaves the Steelers without walking away on his own power. The Steelers' coach continues to earn the hearts of players and is now working to build a new chapter of Pittsburgh football after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. 

Still, it's worth noting that oddsmakers see something in the coaching mill when it comes to Tomlin. Maybe the addition of Brian Flores has something to do with it. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Larry Ogunjobi Visiting Steelers

Chase Claypool Says He Could've Prevented Dwayne Haskins' Death

Chase Claypool: Everyone Said Ben Roethlisberger Should've Retired After 2020

Steelers WR Predicts Major Year for Himself, Team

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Six Steelers Breakout Canadidates

Two New Developments Hit Steelers QB Battle

Steelers Named Landing Spot for Cowboys LT Tyron Smith

Free Agent RB David Johnson Open to Joining Steelers

Diontae Johnson is Not Steelers Next Contract. This is Who is

Steelers Holding 'Fake' Quarterback Competition

Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: One More Signing on the Way

Panthers Moving Quick to Trade for Baker Mayfield

Steelers Rumored to Move Diontae Johnson's Position

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17477855_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers WR Chase Claypool Drops Three News Bombs

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_18556966_168388034_lowres
News

20 of 24 Lawsuits Against Deshaun Watson Settled

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_17511570_168388034_lowres
News

Free Agent DL Larry Ogunjobi Visiting Steelers

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
USATSI_16665686_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

This is Why Steelers Feel Good About Chase Claypool Talking

By Noah Strackbein4 hours ago
USATSI_16845435_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers WR Predicts Major Year for Himself and Team

By Noah Strackbein5 hours ago
USATSI_17210539_168388034_lowres
News

Chase Claypool Says He's a Top Three WR in NFL

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
278145568_351226477033299_5523153385596772332_n
News

Chase Claypool Says He Could've Stopped Dwayne Haskins Death

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
USATSI_16928888_168388034_lowres
News

Chase Claypool: Everyone Was Saying Ben Roethlisberger Should've Retired After 2020

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago