    • October 18, 2021
    Mike Tomlin Calls Late-Game Officiating an 'Embarrassment'

    The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach was not happy about how regulation ended.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not a fan of how regulation ended during the team's 23-20 overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks. 

    With 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith found DK Metcalf down the left sideline. Metcalf tried to make more out of the play when Steelers cornerback James Pierre punched the ball way, which was recovered by Seattle.

    The Seahawks scrambled to get back to the line of scrimmage and spike the ball. After all the chaos, replay official Mike Wimmer called down to the field to have the catch reviewed, adding three seconds to the play clock and allowing the Seahawks to kick a game-tying field goal. 

    "I hate it," Tomlin said. "I cannot believe that game was stopped to confirm catch, no catch in that moment. That's all I'm going to say."

    The Steelers ended up winning in overtime but many felt the clock hit zero and they should've won in regulation. 

    "That's all I'm going to say," Tomlin continued. "It was an embarrassment."

