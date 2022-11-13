Skip to main content

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Owns Win Over All 31 NFL Teams

After beating the Saints for the first time, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has beaten every NFL team at least once.

PITTSBURGH -- Entering this week, Mike Tomlin had met the New Orleans Saints three times as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers and lost every time. 

Not anymore.

They were the only team Tomlin had never beaten in his head coaching career but after a 20-10 win over the Saints at Acrisure Stadium, he now owns a win over all 31 other teams in the NFL. 

Tomlin extended his advantage over Bill Cowher in the Steelers' all-time coaching wins list. He sits in second, with 157 victories, 37 behind the leader Chuck Noll. Tomlin improved on his franchise-best .631 winning percentage by besting New Orleans this week as well. 

