The Pittsburgh Steelers had back-to-back sacks on Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold during the fourth quarter, and at the time, it appeared they were ready to put the game away. Then, inside linebacker and special teams ace Marcus Allen handed the Panthers 15 yards.

Allen was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after putting himself in the Panthers' huddle during the break. And after the automatic first down, Carolina drove another 23 yards for a field goal.

After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin didn't have much to say, but his few words had significant meaning.

"It's three points," Tomlin said.

Tomlin said he did not see what caused the penalty but was still admitted it was too costly.

