Steelers' Mike Tomlin Considering Change With Play Calling

PITTSBURGH -- Any and all major issues within the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense were put under a spotlight in their first loss of the regular season.

As the Washington Football Team left Heinz Field victorious, the Steelers turned their attention to how they can address the problems with the ball in their hands.

"I live by the coaching creed 'If you can't get a yard, you don't deserve to win,'" head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday. "That was the case for us in this game. We had several sequences where we had an opportunity if we gained a yard it was significant in terms of the development of the outcome of the game, but we were unsuccessful."

That was the case. The Steelers totaled 21 rushing yards on 14 attempts and racked up seven drops from wide receivers in their 23-17 loss.

First on their agenda is fixing the run game. Whether it's that's a change at the offensive line, adding more Derek Watt or adjusting the play calling, Tomlin is determined to get momentum going on the ground.

"We're just not doing good enough," Tomlin said. "I could comb through it with a whole bunch of minutiae, but the bottom line is popcorn. If it was one identifiable thing, then you would pluck that one thing out and move on with your day. It's probably a myriad of some of the variables that you mentioned and we just have to not blink and continue to do what it is that we have done to produce quality play in that area in the past and get ready for our next opportunity to answer those questions."

At this point, defenses have found ways to shut down the Steelers' offense. Over the last two weeks, they've failed to score 20 points and have brought their under 100-yards rushing streak to seven.

"If you're an ascending defense and you have enough tape to look at, there's a certain level of anticipation that comes with those you play," Tomlin said.

So, how do they fix it? While giving up on the run game as a whole seems more of an option by the week, the Steelers can't turn to Ben Roethlisberger to win every football game.

The 38-year-old quarterback has thrown more than 50 times in the last two games, putting more pressure on the air attack to find holes in defenses that are expecting the pass.

Tomlin made it clear that the Steelers will do whatever is necessary to get the offensive flow back. And as far fetched as it sounds, Tomlin mentioned changing play calling for the first time this season.

"We're open to doing anything that's required for us to find the fluidity we once had, and that's just a part of it," Tomlin replied when asked if changes will be considered. "We have to maintain fluidity as players available to you change. That's one of the things that I really have been focused on and that's really come clear to me. We just have to become a more solid group."

Does it mean offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner's days are number or quarterbacks coach Matt Canada is taking the reigns? No. But it does mean Tomlin will consider taking and giving permissions to those working with the offense.

"There have been times during the year where we haven't run the ball as good as we would like, but even in the midst of those in situational moments, we have been solid," Tomlin said. "We weren't in our last performance, and we have to own that. There were many reasons why, but none of it is relevant to be honest with you. If you're a legit unit, if you're a unit that has the goods, you can absorb irregularities in schedules, players- significant players- missing and so forth and still rise up in those moments. That's our charge as we prepare for this next game."

That charge could bring a new mindset from different coaches to the offensive gameplan.

