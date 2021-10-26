Mike Tomlin Responds to USC Rumors

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is not pleased with the USC rumors.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made it very clear that he is not interested, and never will be interested, in a college coaching job.

Tomlin was asked about rumors tying him to the University of Southern California head coaching job and was adamant that he is not considering leaving the Steelers.

"That's a joke to me," Tomlin said. "I have one of the best jobs in all of professional sport. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football."

Tomlin said that will be the last time he will address rumors about the situation, "not only today, but moving forward."

"Never say never, but never," Tomlin said.

Tomlin's name was included in multiple people discussing the USC vacancy, most-recently former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer naming Tomlin as a potential candidate.

"There's not a booster with a big enough blank check," Tomlin said.

Tomlin signed a three-year contract extension with the Steelers in the offseason, inking him to Pittsburgh until after the 2024 season.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Tomlin Gives Good News on Steelers Week 8 Injury Report

NFL Network Predicts Trade of Steelers Veteran

Baker Mayfield Could Miss Steelers-Browns Game

Looking at Steelers Offense at the Bye

Steelers Biggest Needs for 2022