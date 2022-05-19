Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Gives Shout Out to Retiring Ravens Punter
A shout out from Pittsburgh Steelers head coach is something special in the NFL. It's even better when it goes to an AFC North rival.
Tomlin gave his praise to retiring Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch, tweeting out, "... much respect!"
Koch retires after 16 years with the Ravens. He earned one Pro Bowl during his NFL tenure, missing not a single game his entire career and finishing with 52,868 punting yards.
Koch played the Steelers 32 times in the regular season.
