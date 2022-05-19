Skip to main content

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Gives Shout Out to Retiring Ravens Punter

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gives his respect to Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch.

A shout out from Pittsburgh Steelers head coach is something special in the NFL. It's even better when it goes to an AFC North rival. 

Tomlin gave his praise to retiring Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch, tweeting out, "... much respect!"

Koch retires after 16 years with the Ravens. He earned one Pro Bowl during his NFL tenure, missing not a single game his entire career and finishing with 52,868 punting yards. 

Koch played the Steelers 32 times in the regular season. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Bleacher Report Totally Whiffs on Steelers Offseason Analysis

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers GM Candidate Says Jack Ham Couldn't Play in Today's NFL

Steelers in No Rush to Sign Minkah Fitzpatrick

Louis Riddick Rules Himself Out of Steelers GM Hunt

ESPN Low-Balls Steelers in FPI Rankings

Steelers Predicted to Sign LT Eric Fisher

Chris Simms Ranks Kenny Pickett Second-Last QB in NFL

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17393929_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Complete Second-Round GM Interview With Brandon Hunt

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (61)
News

Bleacher Report Totally Whiffs on Steelers Offseason Grade

By Noah Strackbein6 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (59)
News

Steelers GM Candidate Doug Whaley Calls Jack Ham 'Special Teams Backup' in Today's NFL

By Noah Strackbein8 hours ago
FTEEvMxWYAAvKMC
News

Louis Riddick Rules Himself Out of Steelers GM Job

By Noah Strackbein11 hours ago
USATSI_17300379_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers in No Rush to Sign Minkah Fitzpatrick

By Noah Strackbein11 hours ago
USATSI_17067347_168388034_lowres
News

ESPN Low-Balls Steelers in FPI Rankings

By Noah Strackbein11 hours ago
USATSI_16788447_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

What If Steelers Sign Eric Fisher?

By Noah StrackbeinMay 18, 2022
Hall of Honor Museum
News

Steelers Add Hall of Honor Museum to Heinz Field

By Noah StrackbeinMay 18, 2022