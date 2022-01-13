Mike Tomlin on Return of JuJu Smith-Schuster

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got a major boost in their offense during the practice week with the return of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster returned to the field after spending a majority of the season on Injured Reserve. The wideout underwent shoulder surgery after an injury in Week 5, but opened his 21-day return window just in time for the playoffs.

"He's worked hard in rehibilation and gotten himself to this point," head coach Mike Tomlin said on Smith-Schuster's return. "We simply started his 21-day window. ... Good to have him out here, but it's just part of the process."

The Steelers are still unsure if Smith-Schuster is an option for Wildcard weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs. Right now, the focus is assuring he's conditioned and at full-strength.

Pittsburgh has 21 days to activate Smith-Schuster to the 53-man roster.

