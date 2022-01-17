Skip to main content
Player(s)
Ben Roethlisberger
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin's Short But Emotional Words on Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach had a hard time finding words to describe his quarterbacks' final game.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn't have the words to describe the effort Ben Roethlisberger put on the field during his final career game, but he summed it up pretty perfectly. 

"He was seven," Tomlin said with a tear in his eye. "It's been an honor and a pleasure." 

Roethlisberger completed 29 of 44 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns in his final career game. Now, after 18 seasons without a losing record, he'll hang up the cleats one final time and head into retirement. 

Steelers fans took a moment after the game as well to send their thanks to Roethlisberger. A crowd gathered by the visiting team's tunnel and chanted "thank you, Ben" following the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Now, the Steelers will begin their search for a new franchise quarterback, with high expectations they'll target local star Kenny Pickett in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

