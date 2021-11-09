Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Shares Support for Stricter Taunting Rules

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach says he understands the responsibilities of the NFL.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are the latest team connected to controversy about the NFL's new taunting rules, but head coach Mike Tomlin says he supports the change.

On Monday night, Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh sacked quarterback Ben Roethlisberger late in the fourth quarter. Afterwards, he was flagged for taunting after starring down the Steelers' sideline, to which he claims had no grounds for a flag.

Tomlin was asked about the emphasis on taunting this season, which has gotten more criticism than praise from the NFL fanbase, and said he's a proponent of the change.

"We're just trying to clean our game up," Tomlin said. "We embrace the responsibility that come with being the role models that we are."

