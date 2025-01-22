Steelers Special Teams Star Added to Pro Bowl Roster
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers special teams ace Miles Killebrew is headed back to the Pro Bowl games. The defensive back and special teams star has been named a member of the AFC roster as an alternative, replacing New England Patriots special teamer Brenden Schooler, the team announced.
Killebrew, 31, is now headed to second consecutive Pro Bowl Games. This season, he recorded eight speicla teams tackles, which tied ninth in the NFL in 2024. In four seasons with Pittsburgh, Killebrew has played 68 games, ranking first in blocked punts (3), 10th in solo tackles (24) and 19th in special teams snaps (1,239).
He recorded 13 total tackles this season.
Killebrew has emerged as a star in Pittsburgh, being the main contributor to Danny Smith's group that has become one of the NFL's best. Killebrew now joins fellow teammates T.J. Watt, Chris Boswell, and Minkah Fitzpatrick in the Pro Bowl Games. Watt, Fitzpatrick and Killebrew all return as 2024 selections as well.
The Pro Bowl Games will be held on Orlando, Florida on Feb. 2.
