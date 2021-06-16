Five Steelers Minicamp Notes: Another Slot Corner Option Revealed

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were at Heinz Field for Day 2 of minicamp with plenty of storylines and a growing understanding of what to expect this season.

As the team implements Matt Canada's offense, works to find a starting cornerback and figures out their depth issues, those in attendance are starting to find trends to point fans in the right direction.

The Steelers had pretty much everyone in attendance for Day 2. As players left the field, we look at our notebook and the tidbits we found on Wednesday.

Slot Corner is Still Sutton's - Right Now

Despite some hope undrafted free agents like Lamont Wade and Shakur Brown can take over as the next Mike Hilton, the job is still likely going to be Cam Sutton's.

Joe Haden spoke to the media about the adjustments Sutton will need to make, assuring everyone it's not a job built for everyone.

"I had to do it a little when I was a rookie, my first two years in the league," Haden said. "It's a different ball game on the inside. Those are little slot receivers, the route trees are totally different, it's a whole lot of different timing and stuff like that."

For right now, Sutton remains the best option. He's not who the Steelers are hoping to land the job, though.

"That nickel spot, everyone thinks it's pretty easy because, 'Oh, you're just an inside corner.' But you're basically a combination of a linebacker and a corner," defensive backs coach Teryl Austin said. "You've got to be able to be strong in the run, you've got to be a good blitzer, but you've also got to be able to cover slot receivers. The Jarvis Landrys of the world. Those guys that are really good.

"It takes a special skill set and a lot of different learning in there, and that's why, more so than leaving Cam out so he doesn't have to worry about it, is I need to find out what the other guys can do and what they can learn. That's really the biggest issue right now."

There's plenty of summer left, and finding that replacement for Sutton is top priority for Pittsburgh's defense.

Add Antoine Brooks Jr. to the List of Slot Corners

So, if Sutton isn't the player the Steelers want to start at nickel, who is?

Antoine Brooks Jr. is one option that's popped up recently.

Haden mentioned Brooks as someone who can step up this season. Austin confirmed Brooks is an option on the inside, and has a real shot to start.

"That's where he's worked and that's really where you looked at him coming out of Maryland. He was listed as a safety but he basically played a nickel-type position," Austin said. "He was very productive there. That's where he's been working and what he's doing, and he's still got a ways to go, but I think the progress is coming.

"It's really important that we did have an offseason this year. That'll allow him to have the opportunity to win the job in there."

The second-year player out of Maryland spent most of last season on the practice squad. He's a growing name here at minicamp, and certainly someone to keep an eye on moving forward.

Tre Norwood Has Sutton-Like Potential

When Mike Tomlin announced the Steelers' sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, he referred to Tre Norwood as a "Swiss Army Knife, utility back."

At the time, everyone immediately began thinking, "this is another Cam Sutton," and they were right.

Norwood has seen reps at safety and cornerback during OTAs and minicamp, and has taken little time to impress his coaches. Austin mentioned the potential of a player of Norwood's demeanor, comparing the defensive back to Sutton with his on-field play and his intelligence.

"I think his draft description was very apt. He is that guy," Austin said. "He's a super sharp guy. Really impressed with how fast he picks things up. Right now, he's playing a little nickel and little safety, a little bit of everywhere. He handles it really well. I don't think it's too big for him.

"I think the big test for him is once we put on pads, how physical and fast the game will move and how well he'll hold up. He's not a super big guy, but if he can hold up and handle the tackling aspect of it I think the guy's got an opportunity to be a really good player. And I think he can play multiple positions, very similar to how Cam Sutton plays for us and how valuable Cam has become for us."

Norwood is listed at 6'0, 194-pounds. Chances are that's a little high to what his actual weight is.

Lamont Wade Breaking the Trend

The undrafted rookie out of Penn State is an interesting name in the Steelers secondary, but his best shot at making the team is through special teams.

Wade brings some serious speed to the Steelers return game and has been a consistent member of those taking punts and kicks back for Danny Smith this summer.

"The art of a defensive back returning punts doesn't exist in our league anymore," Smith said. "We don't have many DBs that return kicks. I evaluated one defensive back in this draft that returned kicks. Everybody's a backup, everybody works it, but nobody's done it. I'm talking about the guys who've done it. There's a difference."

If Wade is breaking the trend, the Steelers might finally have a reliable and exciting return man to compete with Ray-Ray McCloud. And it may be the defensive back's way into the NFL.

Jet Sweep is Part of the Offense

On Tuesday, the quarterbacks were working with receivers on jet sweep handoffs. It was one of the first times we realized how significant of a role it's going to play in Matt Canada's offense.

"The jet sweep is a part of [Canada's offense]," wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard said. "We all plan on being a part of that. How much of how little, that's really up to [Canada]."

The Steelers are built for pretty much everything when it comes to their wide receivers. Maybe JuJu Smith-Schuster isn't the guy taking all the end arounds in this system, but Diontae Johnson, James Washington, Chase Claypool and Ray-Ray McCloud certainly have the speed to make things happen with the ball in their hands.

"We're all going to do our best to be a part of every aspect of what Coach Canada is going to do from a philosophy standpoint," Hilliard said.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers Have High Hopes for James Pierre

Joe Haden: Cam Sutton Ready to Replace Two Starters

JuJu Smith-Schuster's Ulterior Motive Can't Alter Steelers' Plans

It's True, Steelers RB Coach Told Najee Harris to Go Home

Steelers Still Looking for Third Edge Rusher

T.J. Watt Talks Losing DPOY

Business Isn't Finished Between Steelers and Terrell Edmunds

Fantasy Football Profile: When to Draft Najee Harris?

JuJu Smith-Schuster Switches Agent Prior to Contract Year

5 Questions Steelers Continue Answering at Minicamp