Steelers Place Minkah Fitzpatrick on COVID-19 List

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.

Fitzpatrick has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, but is vaccinated. Therefore, he'll need to test positive twice within 24 hours to return to the team. If he is symptomatic, he needs to test negative twice within 24 hours and be symptom-free for 48 hours.

The Steelers will turn to rookie seventh-round rookie Tre Norwood as the starting free safety if Fitzpatrick can't play in Week 11. Norwood has 19 tackles this season.

Fitzpatrick is the second Steeler to test positive in the last three days, joining quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who reported his symptoms on Saturday before coming in for a test.

Fitzpatrick did play against the Detroit Lions in Week 10.

