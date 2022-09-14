Skip to main content

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Bengals.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers needed a dominating day from it's defense to escape Cincinnati with a win over the Bengals in the season opener and they delivered. This week, the best player on that defense was recognized for his spectacular day. 

Minkah Fitzpatrick was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week this morning. He recorded a single-game career-high in tackles with 14, gave the Steelers an early lead with his 31-yard interception return for a touchdown and blocked a potential game-winning extra point as time expired in the fourth quarter. 

He led a secondary that picked off Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow four times and held the game close while the offense struggled to take advantage of good field position. 

