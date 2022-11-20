PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their All-Pro safety on the field and in the starting lineup as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reports Minkah Fitzpatrick has been cleared by a doctor and is set to play just eight days after his appendectomy.

Fitzpatrick underwent emergency surgery last weekend after complaining of discomfort during walk through. He was discovered to have appendicitis and missed Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints.

Fitzpatrick did not have an injury tag on the Steelers' final injury report but said he needed to be cleared by a doctor before being able to play against the Bengals.

"The worry is where the cut opened. They cut through muscle to get into your stomach," Fitzpatrick. "So you just want to make sure that heals properly before you go out there."

They reportedly checked him this morning and he's set to play in Week 11. He'll start alongside Terrell Edmunds with Damontae Kazee working in as the third safety.

