Skip to main content

Report: Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Good to Go for Bengals Game

Minkah Fitzpatrick will start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their All-Pro safety on the field and in the starting lineup as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reports Minkah Fitzpatrick has been cleared by a doctor and is set to play just eight days after his appendectomy. 

Fitzpatrick underwent emergency surgery last weekend after complaining of discomfort during walk through. He was discovered to have appendicitis and missed Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. 

Fitzpatrick did not have an injury tag on the Steelers' final injury report but said he needed to be cleared by a doctor before being able to play against the Bengals. 

"The worry is where the cut opened. They cut through muscle to get into your stomach," Fitzpatrick. "So you just want to make sure that heals properly before you go out there."

They reportedly checked him this morning and he's set to play in Week 11. He'll start alongside Terrell Edmunds with Damontae Kazee working in as the third safety. 

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Can Steelers Beat the Bengals

DeMarvin Leal Learned Deeper Football From Two All-Pros on IR

How Minkah Fitzpatrick Found Out About Appendicitis

Don't Get Stuck in Past With Steelers Offensive Line

Film Room: Defensive Takeaways From T.J. Watt's First Game Back

Ryan Leaf Welcomes Kenny Pickett to Exclusive Rookie Club

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19430209_168388034_lowres
News

Watch: T.J. Watt Grabs Unbelievable Interception vs Bengals

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19252971_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers OC Mason Cole Suffers Foot Injury vs Bengals

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19428322_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Lose Jaylen Warren to Hamstring Injury vs Bengals

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19473945_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Win Two of Three in Early Slot of Week 11

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19206262_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Rule Five Players Inactive Against Bengals

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19030331_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers vs Bengals Rematch a Top 5 Most Accessible Game in Week 11

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19427004_168388034_lowres (1)
AllSteelers+

4 Things to Watch: Steelers vs Bengals

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_19030134_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Can Steelers Beat the Bengals?

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick Bell