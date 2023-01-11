Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Named to Inaugural Players' All-Pro Team

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one representative to the NFLPA's first-ever All-Pro team, selected by the players themselves.

For the first time, players across the league have voted on who they believe should be named to the All-Pro team. And in 2022, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was the lone representative for Pittsburgh.

Fitzpatrick finished the season tied as the league-leader in interceptions with six, including a game-winning INT against the Ravens with the playoffs on the line in Week 17. He also tallied 96 tackles, 11 pass deflections and a touchdown during the year. He played only 15 of the 17 games.

This is Fitzpatrick's third All-Pro honor, all three coming during his time with the Steelers. He's was already named to the Pro Bowl this season and could finish off the trifecta with another All-Pro selection later in the offseason.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

What Diontae Johnson's Cryptic Tweet Meant

Three Free Agents Steelers Must Re-Sign

Steelers Scouting Report: Jordan Addison

Steelers Who Are On Their Way Out

Mitch Trubisky Regrets Signing With Steelers