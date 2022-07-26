Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Starts Camp on Injury List After Biking Accident

LATROBE, PA -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is one of two players who will not begin practice on the field due to injuries. According to head coach Mike Tomlin, Fitzpatrick suffered a wrist injury while biking on vacation prior to the report date.

Fitzpatrick is heading into training camp after signing a record-breaking contract extension this offseason. This is his first camp at Saint Vincent College. He's coming off a career-high 124 tackles.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Fitzpatrick will be placed on the non-football injury list to start camp.

"It'll create some short-term discomfort, but I don't expect it to be an issue in overall trajectory of his development and his place within this group," Tomlin said.

Fitzpatrick and nose tackle Tyson Alualu will not practice to begin camp. Alualu is dealing with a knee injury that is swelling. He returns after suffering a fractured ankle last season.

