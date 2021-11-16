Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Steelers Expect Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miss Chargers Game

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to be without Minkah Fitzpatrick in Week 11.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick after he tested positive for COVID-19. 

    Fitzpatrick tested positive on Monday following the Detroit Lions game and was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. To be activated back to the team, he will need to test negative twice within a 24-hour span and show no symptoms. 

    Head coach Mike Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference that the team is preparing to operate without Fitzpatrick against the Los Angeles Chargers. 

    Tomlin said it would take "a collective" to replace Fitzpatrick in Week 11. The Steelers have seventh-round rookie Tre Norwood and Miles Killebrew as backups at safety. Former first-round pick Karl Joseph is on the practice squad. 

