Steelers Expect Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miss Chargers Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to be without Minkah Fitzpatrick in Week 11.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Fitzpatrick tested positive on Monday following the Detroit Lions game and was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. To be activated back to the team, he will need to test negative twice within a 24-hour span and show no symptoms.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference that the team is preparing to operate without Fitzpatrick against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tomlin said it would take "a collective" to replace Fitzpatrick in Week 11. The Steelers have seventh-round rookie Tre Norwood and Miles Killebrew as backups at safety. Former first-round pick Karl Joseph is on the practice squad.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Will 'Leave Light On' for T.J. Watt to Play This Week

Minkah Fitzpatrick Placed on COVID-19 List

Steelers Sign QB James Morgan to Practice Squad

Hall of Famer Warren Sapp Disrespects Cam Heyward

Ben Roethlisberger Could Miss Chargers Game as Well