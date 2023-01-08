Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Will Play Against Browns Despite Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their All-Pro safety despite an injury.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is ready to roll and will play against the Cleveland Browns in Week 18. Despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury, Fitzpatrick is suited up and active for the game.

Fitzpatrick practiced just once throughout the week in a limited capacity because of the injury. He suffered it in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens but only missed a few plays before returning to the field. He was expected to be held back throughout the week, but head coach Mike Tomlin did not foresee an injury tag coming.

The Steelers' defense will be looking for all the help they can get as they try to earn their way into the playoffs. They'll face off against Deshaun Watson for the first time as a Brown looking to finish the second half of the season off with a 7-2 record.

Fitzpatrick currently leads the league with six interceptions, including one against the Ravens last week.

