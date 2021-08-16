Minkah Fitzpatrick Isn't Pleased With NFL Top 100 Ranking

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is not happy about landing outside the top 50.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick took to social media to comment on his NFL Top 100 ranking - leaving fans with a laugh before the night was over.

Fitzpatrick dropped 17 spots from 2020 to 2021, ranking 52nd this season. He's the second Steeler on the list behind Cam Heyward (57th).

The Steelers free safety earned his second First-Team All-Pro selection, a Pro Bowl appearance and recorded 79 tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown last season.

This will be Fitzpatrick's third season with the Steelers. His first two, he earned All-Pro selections. Now, he's got some extra drive to work with.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

