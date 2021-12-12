Minkah Fitzpatrick Calls Out Refs for Bad Call vs. Vikings

The Pittsburgh Steelers safety still isn't happy about an endzone call against the Vikings.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was hit with a personal foul penalty during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings, and he still doesn't agree with it.

Fitzpatrick was flagged for unnecessary roughness after a hit on Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn in the endzone. The pass was behind Obsborn, who was being trailed by Ahkello Witherspoon before Fitzpatrick cam across the middle and made the hit.

Fitzpatrick tweeted out after the game, writing it was "Very poor officiating."

The Vikings were given the five-yard penalty and a first down but still settled for a field goal. Despite the play not changing the outcome of the game, it's an issue Fitzpatrick felt he needed to address.

"Receivers running across the middle know what they signed up for," Fitzpatrick wrote. "It’s a part of the game."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt Fined for Taunting Penalty

Injury Update for T.J. Watt

New Videos Shows Vikings Player Ripping Ball From Claypool's Hands

Mike Tomlin on Benching Chase Claypool

Chase Claypool on Celebrating During Last Minute Drive